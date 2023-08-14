You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
56m ago
Poland Detains Two Russians for Spreading Wagner Propaganda
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland has detained two Russians for allegedly disseminating propaganda for the Wagner Group and accused them of spying.
In recent weeks, Polish and Baltic authorities have issued warnings about a mounting security threat from Belarus’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is hosting Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group.
Two Russians were distributing propaganda materials in Krakow and Warsaw, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. He didn’t elaborate.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:08
Billionaire Desmarais family quietly reshapes a financial empire
-
6:35
Canada 'Millet King' plans to use the grain to make his own cereal, beer
-
5:13
$14-million mansion with private golf course up for sale in Alberta
-
4:26
Young Canadians flocking to First Home Savings Accounts, banks say
-
7:30
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023