(Bloomberg) -- Poland has detained two Russians for allegedly disseminating propaganda for the Wagner Group and accused them of spying.

In recent weeks, Polish and Baltic authorities have issued warnings about a mounting security threat from Belarus’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is hosting Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group.

Two Russians were distributing propaganda materials in Krakow and Warsaw, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Monday in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. He didn’t elaborate.

