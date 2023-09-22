(Bloomberg) -- Poland sought to play down allegations that officials in Warsaw issued a large number of fast-track visas to migrants as part of a fraud scheme after the European Union demanded answers in a scandal engulfing the government.

In a letter to EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson seen by Bloomberg, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said the investigation into the affair covers just 268 visa requests and blamed the opposition for exploiting it for political gains before a parliamentary election on Oct. 15.

The allegations hit close to home for the ruling Law & Justice party. The government has called a referendum on the EU’s migrant relocation plan on the same day as the election. It built a fence on the border with Belarus and has warned the country will be overrun by migrants if the opposition takes power.

In an address on public television last week, Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki said, citing media reports, that bribes were involved in allowing more than 250,000 citizens of African and Asian countries to work in Poland over the past two-and-a-half years. Foreign ministry has disputed the numbers.

Jablonski accused the opposition of trying to discredit the government and its efforts to “look after the security of Polish citizens.” He didn’t directly address any of the 11 questions that Johansson raised in her letter addressed to his boss, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

The snub is likely to add to a growing list of tensions between the nationalist government in Warsaw and the EU over everything from the rule-of-law to migration and green transition plans. The commission is withholding Poland’s access to billions of euros in post-pandemic aid after the country failed to roll back contentious changes in the judiciary.

The ruling Law & Justice is leading opinion polls, but it may struggle to maintain its majority in the next parliament to clinch a third term. Its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has criticized the EU’s approach to migration on the campaign trail.

