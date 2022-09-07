(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank slowed the pace of interest-rate increases as it shifts focus from fighting inflation to preventing an economic downturn.

Policy makers lifted the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% on Wednesday, as expected by most economists in a Bloomberg survey. The 11th straight increase follows half a percentage point hike in July and a report showing the economy contracted in the second quarter.

The zloty strengthened 0.3% to at 4.7184 per euro at 4:19 p.m. in Warsaw.

Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last week rates will rise once or twice more and only in quarter percentage point steps. He will explain the decision at the news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The central bank repeated in its statement on Wednesday that it may intervene to support the zloty and a stronger currency would help bring down inflation. Policy makers gave no indications about future decisions, saying only that they will depend on the incoming data and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

“Ahead of us there’s perhaps one more hike, a likely 25 basis-point increase in October,” said Piotr Bujak, the chief economist at PKO Bank Polski SA. “The economy is slowing and weaker demand will cap inflation pressure.”

While inflation remains at the highest level in almost 26 years, Glapinski expects it to start edging lower in the coming months as the economy cools. The central bank will be reluctant to announce the end of the tightening cycle until it has more clarity on energy prices and the scale of support the government will offer households next year, he said.

Gross domestic product dropped in the second quarter by 2.3% from the previous three-month period and a manufacturing gauge fell for the fourth straight months.

