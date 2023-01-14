Poland Expects to Get EU Recovery Funds in Second Half of 2023

Poland expects to obtain a first tranche of European Union aid in the second half of this year, Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

A bill that promises to give the government access to €35.4 billion ($38.3 billion) in post-pandemic funding cleared its first hurdle on Friday after the ruling party secured a majority in parliament to push on with the legislation.

“We will file a payment request in about 10 days,” Morawiecki said in an interview with Radio RMF.

The legislation is an attempt by the ruling Law & Justice party to alleviate a years-long legal battle with the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, over rule-of-law standards. It would reverse changes to Poland’s judicial system, which the EU said politicized an institution that should be free from meddling.

