Jan 14, 2023
Poland Expects to Get EU Recovery Funds in Second Half of 2023
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Poland expects to obtain a first tranche of European Union aid in the second half of this year, Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.
A bill that promises to give the government access to €35.4 billion ($38.3 billion) in post-pandemic funding cleared its first hurdle on Friday after the ruling party secured a majority in parliament to push on with the legislation.
“We will file a payment request in about 10 days,” Morawiecki said in an interview with Radio RMF.
The legislation is an attempt by the ruling Law & Justice party to alleviate a years-long legal battle with the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, over rule-of-law standards. It would reverse changes to Poland’s judicial system, which the EU said politicized an institution that should be free from meddling.
