1h ago
Poland Eyes Prompt German Approval For Tank Transfer to Ukraine
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signaled on Monday that he expects Germany to give an approval shortly to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.
NATO-member Poland intends to deliver a “company” of German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part of a coordinated effort among allies. Any decision would require approval from Berlin, which the Polish government has persistently criticized for being slow in backing Ukraine with heavy weaponry.
“We need to have consent” from Germany, Morawiecki told a news conference in Warsaw, before his flight to Berlin for meetings with politicians there. “But I cannot imagine that this approval will not be given quickly.”
Germany is about to take a decision on transferring the tanks this week, as European allies assess how to help the government in Kyiv in the event fighting builds in the spring, according to two officials familiar with the government’s thinking.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:30
The pros and cons of unlimited vacation policies
-
5:09
How technology used by NASA on Mars could reduce emissions from Canada's oilsands
-
2:15
HBO Max introduces first price increase to stem streaming losses
-
7:09
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise
-
This firm fines employees US$1,200 if they disturb colleagues on vacation
-
4:53
Flexible work, cheaper child-care give women workers a boost