(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signaled on Monday that he expects Germany to give an approval shortly to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

NATO-member Poland intends to deliver a “company” of German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part of a coordinated effort among allies. Any decision would require approval from Berlin, which the Polish government has persistently criticized for being slow in backing Ukraine with heavy weaponry.

“We need to have consent” from Germany, Morawiecki told a news conference in Warsaw, before his flight to Berlin for meetings with politicians there. “But I cannot imagine that this approval will not be given quickly.”

Germany is about to take a decision on transferring the tanks this week, as European allies assess how to help the government in Kyiv in the event fighting builds in the spring, according to two officials familiar with the government’s thinking.

