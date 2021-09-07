(Bloomberg) -- Poland faces European Union fines for failing to meet an EU ultimatum to halt a controversial regime to discipline judges, further escalating a clash over the rule of law in the bloc’s biggest eastern member.

The European Commission is poised to ask the EU Court of Justice for financial penalties against Poland for ignoring a binding court order in July to “immediately suspend” its judicial discipline system, seen by critics as a way to silence judges who don’t support nation’s ruling Law and Justice party.

The decision will be announced as soon as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the process isn’t public.

The move toward fines is part of a series of rapidly escalating legal disputes that have rekindled a debate about Poland’s long-term political trajectory, delaying 23.9 billion euros ($28.4 billion) in grants the country is set to receive from the EU’s pandemic recovery package.

The Luxembourg-based EU court’s July 14 order for Poland to halt its regime was followed a day later by a binding ruling from the same tribunal telling the nation that its disciplinary regime for judges violates EU law and “could be used in order to exert political control over judicial decisions or to exert pressure on judges with a view to influencing their decisions.”

Poland appeared to back down after the country’s de facto leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in August the government will this month propose changes to revamp the disciplinary regime to make it more effective. So far no details have been published and the functioning of the system was only partially suspended.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.