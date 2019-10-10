(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission will take Poland to the European Union courts over a disciplinary regime for judges, it said Thursday, testing one of the conservative ruling party’s main policies days before a general election it’s poised to win.

Regulators said they’d seek a fast-track procedure from the EU Court of Justice. Poland’s new procedures mean "judges are not insulated from political control and thus judicial independence is violated," the EU said in a press release.

