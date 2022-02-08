Feb 8, 2022
Poland Hike, Gradual ECB Shift, Britons’ Spending Cuts: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Poland will likely raise borrowing costs for a fifth consecutive month as pressure grows on the central bank to tame record inflation
- ECB President Christine Lagarde said any monetary policy shift will be “gradual” as debate over the region’s first interest-rate increase in a decade heats up
- Five hikes or seven? Bloomberg Economics models the different tightening paths for the Fed, ECB, and Bank of England
- Britons curtailed their spending in January as the cost of living climbed and they worked from home due to pandemic restrictions
- U.K. households will be paid to use less electricity during peak times to ensure a steady supply of power around the clock
- Zimbabwe’s central bank ruled out a return to using the U.S. dollar as official currency as there’s not enough greenbacks in the country
- Hong Kong’s manufacturing shrank for the first time in nearly a year, underscoring challenges facing the finance hub and its Covid-zero strategy
- Even with Covid-19 case numbers flat or falling, many employees are still actively choosing to work from home for at least part of the week
- Still, bankers and asset managers appear to be repopulating London’s City and Canary Wharf financial districts almost twice as fast as Wall Street, according to the latest Bloomberg Pret Index
