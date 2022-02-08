(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Poland will likely raise borrowing costs for a fifth consecutive month as pressure grows on the central bank to tame record inflation

ECB President Christine Lagarde said any monetary policy shift will be “gradual” as debate over the region’s first interest-rate increase in a decade heats up

Five hikes or seven? Bloomberg Economics models the different tightening paths for the Fed, ECB, and Bank of England

Britons curtailed their spending in January as the cost of living climbed and they worked from home due to pandemic restrictions U.K. households will be paid to use less electricity during peak times to ensure a steady supply of power around the clock

Zimbabwe’s central bank ruled out a return to using the U.S. dollar as official currency as there’s not enough greenbacks in the country

Hong Kong’s manufacturing shrank for the first time in nearly a year, underscoring challenges facing the finance hub and its Covid-zero strategy

Even with Covid-19 case numbers flat or falling, many employees are still actively choosing to work from home for at least part of the week

Still, bankers and asset managers appear to be repopulating London’s City and Canary Wharf financial districts almost twice as fast as Wall Street, according to the latest Bloomberg Pret Index

