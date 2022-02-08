(Bloomberg) --

Poland increased borrowing costs for a fifth consecutive month to an almost nine-year high as pressure grows on the central bank to tame record inflation in eastern Europe’s largest economy.

The council that sets interest rates lifted the benchmark 50 basis points to 2.75% on Tuesday, in line with the median estimate of 32 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The central bank’s governor, Adam Glapinski, will brief reporters on the decision on Wednesday.

Poland hiked its main rate by 50 basis points in January as rising prices took hold across the region. Since then, Glapinski and other policy makers in Warsaw have signaled the need to step up rate increases beyond previous assumptions over a longer period of time.

“Our view is, the Council doesn’t want to surprise anyone,” said Piotr Bujak, chief economist at PKO Bank Polski. “The Council wants to run a predictable and credible communication.”

The National Bank of Poland has come under fire for what many economists have seen as a slow reaction as inflation climbs to the highest level in more than two decades.

Rate setters on the Monetary Policy Council began raising rates in October -- lagging peers in the region -- in an abrupt turnaround that surprised markets. And even after Tuesday’s decision, Polish negative real interest rates are still among the lowest in Europe.

Since then, Glapinski -- who has been nominated by President Andrzej Duda to lead the bank for another six-year term -- has called for increased tightening, shedding his previously dovish stance.

Earlier this month, the governor signaled he would welcome a stronger zloty to help stem price increases, telling Bloomberg News that he aimed to bring down inflation “in a sustainable way.” The Polish currency climbed almost 1% on the remarks.

“We expect the council to maintain its hawkish rhetoric,” Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski in Warsaw, said in a note. “This will be aimed at zloty appreciation.”

Inflation pressure has only mounted after reaching a 21-year record of 8.6% in December and possibly close to 10% last month. Any dent in prices may be temporary given the government’s decision to cut levies on food and gasoline for six months.

On the other hand, Poland’s economy expanded a better-than-expected 5.7% last year, blunting concerns about Poland’s recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.