(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s government announced plans to raise the minimum wage by 18% as of January in its latest election campaign promise that will add to cost pressures and may erode the economy’s competitiveness.

The minimum gross monthly wage will increase to 4,242 zloty ($983) at the start of 2024 and to 4,300 zloty from July, Labor Minister Marlena Malag said on Thursday. The lowest wage is now set to rise 89% since the end of 2019, raising risks for businesses maneuvering through one of the tightest labor markets in the European Union.

The ruling Law & Justice party has hailed hefty wage gains in past years as part of its strategy to raise Poles’ living standards and end an era it described as economic “colonization” by international companies doing business in Poland.

“This may mean big problems on the jobs market because companies, especially small and medium-sized ones, won’t be able to cope with the wage pressure,” Jacek Mecina from the Lewiatan business lobby group, said in a statement. “Additionally, the inflationary impulse may lead to even greater problems.”

The promise comes just a month before a general election, with most opinion polls showing the party in danger of losing power or becoming reliant on a far-right group to stay in government.

As a result of government policies, the minimum wage has increased to almost half of average salary, one of the highest ratios in the EU, according to Eurostat.

