(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank raised interest rates by a smaller-than-expected half percentage point, slowing the pace of tightening in a sign of mounting concern that the economy is slowing.

The 10th consecutive rate increase pushed the benchmark to 6.5% and send the zloty lower after most economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a 75 basis-point hike. The decision came just hours after Hungary delivered the biggest rate increase since 2008 as the central bank there tries to reverse the forint’s plunge to a record low.

Policy makers in Warsaw are facing a growing dilemma as the economy begins to lose steam. But with inflation at its highest level in quarter century they need to bolster the zloty to reduce price pressures.

The Polish currency lost as much as 0.6% against the euro after the decision, before paring some losses. It traded 0.1% weaker at 4.7816 per euro at 3:46 p.m. in Warsaw.

The rapid pace of interest rate increases -- from near zero in October -- has dried up demand for home loans, sparked an outcry among mortgage borrowers and prompted the government to offer payment moratoriums. This comes as a gauge of manufacturing for June showed a sharp contraction in output as the turbulence sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine takes its toll.

Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Warsaw on Friday to explain the move. Last month, he signaled that policy makers are gradually approaching the end of the monetary-tightening cycle.

