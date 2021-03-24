(Bloomberg) -- Poland reported a record new Covid-19 caseload as the pandemic’s third wave pushes the government toward tougher restrictions on the European Union’s biggest eastern economy.

Infections in the last 24 hours reached 29,978, beating the previous peak of 27,875 seen in early November, data released Wednesday showed. The death toll jumped by 575, the most since December, climbing to 50,340.

With a new flood of cases sweeping across eastern Europe, Poland has already closed schools, shopping malls and cinemas after reopening them in February. But the country of 38 million last week surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and hospitalizations hit record levels on Saturday.

The government has yet to impose a full lockdown that includes travel restrictions. But it’s considering all scenarios for stricter curbs and will announce a decision by Thursday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told the Wp.pl portal.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.