(Bloomberg) -- Poland and Hungary mounted a full assault on new powers the European Union is using to withhold billions of euros in funding over rule-of-law violations, arguing the rules are unclear and unpredictable.

“We are in a difficult situation trying to see or understand the gravity of the consequences” the rules could entail for member states, Miklos Feher, a lawyer for Hungary, told a 26-judge panel of the EU Court of Justice on Tuesday on the second of a two-day hearing in Luxembourg.

Not even EU institutions seem to agree on the scope of the legislation, which is “very good evidence that the provisions of the regulation are unclear,” Sylwia Zyrek, a lawyer for Poland told the court, backing Hungary’s claims. “How can we adapt our conduct” if the “EU institutions have divergent opinions?”

The EU has been battling Poland and Hungary over numerous issues, including the rule of law, LGBTQ rights and climate policy and so far has led to little by way of concrete punishment.

Now, Poland is challenging a new EU mechanism established in January that allows the bloc to withhold budget distributions to member states over rule-of-law issues. Since the EU’s massive coronavirus recovery fund is part of the budget, it means Poland could lose out on 23.9 billion euros ($27.6 billion) of stimulus grants, while Hungary has at least 7.2 billion euros at stake.

EU lawyers defended the budget authorities in the high-profile EU court hearing, which comes after Poland’s highest tribunal issued its own challenge to the EU by ruling that the country’s constitution overrides some of the bloc’s laws.

“This mechanism is intended to protect the EU’s financial interests,” said the commission’s lawyer Katharina Herrmann, rejecting arguments by Hungary and Poland that it is a sanctioning tool.

“If there are systemic breaches of the independence of the judiciary in a given member state and they affect or risk seriously affecting the sound financial management of the EU budget” and if there are “no other more effective measures,” such “systemic breaches of judicial independence may trigger the conditionality mechanism of the contested regulation,” she said. “But I would like to stress that all these conditions must be met.”

Poland and Hungary filed their EU court challenge in March, three months after leaders passed a historic 1.8 trillion-euro budget and stimulus package. It included the provision that would penalize member states that fail to adhere to democratic standards and while Poland and Hungary opposed the move, they eventually signed on to the deal and then took their fight to the EU court.

The pending court fights are being handled under a fast-track procedure, meaning a ruling could come in a few months.

The EU has been hinting it may soon trigger the new tool and the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal last Thursday added impetus for Brussels to start flexing its new powers -- a move that could eventually jeopardize as much as 100 billion euros in EU funding.

The cases are: C-156/21, Hungary v. European Parliament and Council of the European Union, C-157/21, Republic of Poland v. European Parliament and Council of the European Union.

