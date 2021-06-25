(Bloomberg) -- Poland drew fire from the U.S. and Israel for draft legislation that makes it more difficult for survivors of the Holocaust to recover property seized by the Nazis on Polish soil.

The nationalist Law & Justice Party, which has rejected calls for Poland to pay damages for the historic wrongs of World War II that began with an invasion by Germany, approved a law with its ruling partners late on Thursday in the lower house that establishes a 30-year limit for restitution claims.

The draft law, which must still be approved by the Senate, raises a significant hurdle for anyone wanting to demand the return of property taken from them during World War II by the Nazis and then confiscated by the Communist regime that took power after the war.

The U.S. State Department said the law as “a step in the wrong direction,” with spokesman Ned Price urging on Twitter for the government “not to move this legislation forward.”

The Israeli Embassy in Warsaw denounced the bill move as “immoral” and said it “will severely hit relations between our countries.”

“The proposed amendment to the law will make it impossible to return Jewish property or seek compensation,” the embassy said on Twitter.

Poland is the only ex-communist nation without comprehensive legislation addressing claims for property nationalized last century. Law & Justice also ignited outrage in 2018 with a law criminalizing any suggestion that the country was responsible for the mass murder of Jews during World War II. The legislation was eventually watered-down but angered Israel.

The World Jewish Restitution Organization has repeatedly called on the country to address property claims by U.S.-citizen Holocaust survivors and their families, and the U.S. Congress last year obliged the State Department to monitor progress in Polish restitution rules.

Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, made the rejection of allowing claims of compensation part of his campaign before his 2020 re-election victory, a stance backed by his ruling party.

Asked about Israeli reaction to restitution law, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Brussels on Friday: “As long as I’m prime minister, Poland won’t pay a dollar, zloty or euro for German war crimes.”

