Poland will introduce new containment measures against Covid-19 in some of the most affected counties after fresh infections set new records in the past weeks.

The country will impose limits on restaurants, sport events, mass transportation and weddings in 19 of its 380 counties as of Saturday to fight the spreading pandemic, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we have to react and shake people out of their carelessness a bit if we don’t want Poland to be one big affected area,” Szumowski told a news conference in Warsaw.

Poland reported 18 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, the most in a day since June 30, taking the total to 1,756. However, the pace of new cases slowed from Tuesday’s record 680, rising by 640 to 48,789.

Szumowski expects 500 to 700 new cases per day in the next period.

