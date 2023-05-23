(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska endorsed the zloty’s recent appreciation to the highest level in two years and said the government wasn’t backing the currency’s advance.

“We are not getting too much appreciation of the currency,” Rzeczkowska told Bloomberg Television in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday. “We’re just getting back to the levels from before the war, so I think the situation is quite OK.”

Citigroup Inc. economists speculated in a note on Monday that the Finance Ministry may have been exchanging more foreign currency on the market, effectively helping boost the zloty. The Polish currency is the biggest gainer among emerging-market peers so far this quarter.

Such speculation “isn’t exactly the truth,” Rzeczkowska said. “The Ministry of Finance isn’t really present on the market. It all depends on the situation with the dollar and with the euro and the actions of the central banks.”

Rzeczkowska spoke following a series of meetings with officials in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The government in Warsaw has sought to lure investors from the Middle East to its bond market and the interest is there, she said. Saudi and Qatari investors are already present on the Polish sovereign debt market, according to the minister.

Following a rise in yields on domestic bonds late last year, Poland has also been ramping up sales of debt in foreign currencies. It’s already raised the equivalent of $9 billion in dollar- and euro-denominated debt this year as the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a widening budget deficit.

The government isn’t yet done borrowing abroad, despite already having financed more than 80% of this year’s needs, according to Rzeczkowska.

“We are on the safe side as far as the debt management is concerned,” she said. “But, of course, half of the year is still in front of us so definitely we will be present on the hard currency markets.”

--With assistance from Piotr Bujnicki.

