(Bloomberg) -- Poland is planning a second international bond issue in a week to help finance rising borrowing needs and take advantage of a window of opportunity for emerging-market issuers.

The country appointed BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale SA to arrange the sale of euro-denominated notes, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. Poland is marketing 7-year notes at around 90 basis points above mid-swaps, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.

The announcement comes days after Warsaw sold bonds denominated in Japanese yen, as it increases reliance on foreign-currency debt to help finance spending pledges made in the run-up to October’s election as well as further military buildup amid a war in neighboring Ukraine. Next year’s net bond sales are set to jump 160%, according to the draft budget.

The yield on the sovereign’s 2033 euro bond, which was sold in February, has dropped to 3.96% on Wednesday from as high as 4.48% last month, before pro-European parties won a parliamentary majority in the election and vowed to restore ties with Brussels and recover funds frozen over rule-of-law infringements.

Emerging-market borrowers have piled back into global bond markets in past weeks, taking advantage of a respite in conditions amid signals the Federal Reserve may be close to winding up its aggressive interest rate hikes. That, combined with cooling jobs growth in the world’s largest economy, helped bring down US Treasury yields from a 16-year high, allowing a swath of deals that have been on pause to come to market.

