(Bloomberg) -- Poland has joined a Czech-led initiative to buy hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds for Ukraine and its financial contribution to the plan is “substantial,” Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

“Yes, we are in,” Sikorski told a breakfast in Washington hosted by the Christian Science Monitor on Tuesday. He declined to say how much his government will contribute.

Poland joins several countries including Germany, France and Canada in the plan that would see the Czech Republic serve as the middleman to link governments willing to finance the purchase of ammunition from outside the European Union.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said last week his government has received enough money from Ukraine’s allies to buy 300,000 shells and plans to deliver “much more.”

Kyiv is estimated to need at least 200,000 rounds a month to keep up the fight against Russia’s invading forces, whose average daily shell use can be anywhere from three to five times what Ukrainian forces can fire. The Czech plan aims to deliver about 800,000 shells.

