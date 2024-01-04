(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s new government is tapping international debt markets following deals from regional peers Hungary and Slovenia, seeking to take advantage of start-of-year demand for emerging-market bonds.

The Finance Ministry in Warsaw appointed BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Commerzbank and ING to arrange the sale of euro-denominated notes, it said on Thursday. The sovereign is marketing 10- and 20-year notes at around 120 and 165 basis points above mid-swaps, respectively, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. The spreads both tightened at least 15 basis points from initial talk.

According to Bloomberg calculations based on BVAL pricing source, the transaction’s expected spreads indicate that Poland is placing the bonds at a cheaper price than its existing debt on the secondary market. There may be additional urgency to sell because the country faces $4.6 billion in debt repayments and interest charges in January alone, its highest monthly amount this year, according to data complied by Bloomberg.

Poland intends to rely more on foreign financing as it boosts the budget deficit to finance last year’s election pledges and military spending amid war in neighboring Ukraine. The issue is set to test investor appetite for Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s economic plans, including promises to unlock nearly €60 billion ($65.7 billion) in frozen European Union funds.

The offer, which has attracted more than €8.5 billion in combined orders, comes after a recent widening of spreads between Polish and German debt. Investors demand 149 basis points of additional yield to hold Poland’s euro bonds due in 2033 over similar German securities, up from 132 basis points in November, but still below an average of 158 basis points over the last 12 months.

Poland’s net borrowing needs are set at 250 billion zloty ($63 billion) this year after Tusk’s cabinet raised the fiscal deficit to 5.1% of gross domestic product. The new premier, which took power last month, said he may meet investors during an upcoming visit to London.

On Thursday, Hungary sold $2.5 billion of dollar bonds due in 2036, while euro-member Slovenia issued €1.5 billion of euro-denominated notes.

--With assistance from Paul Cohen and Hannah Benjamin-Cook.

