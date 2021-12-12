(Bloomberg) -- Poland should suspend payments to the European Union budget and veto the bloc’s policies if Brussels cuts funds to Warsaw and escalates its fight over the rule of law, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro told the Financial Times in an interview.

Ziobro said the European Commission would be acting “illegitimately” if it used new powers to withhold funding from Poland over the dispute. As part of its judicial reforms, Poland created a disciplinary chamber for judges, which have been ruled illegal by the EU’s top court.

“Poland should respond to EU’s blackmail with a veto on all matters that require unanimity in the EU. Poland should also revise its commitment to EU climate and energy policy, which results in drastic hikes of energy prices,” he told the newspaper.

Officials in Brussels see the stand-off with Poland -- the bloc’s fifth most populous member state -- as a fundamental threat to the rules that unite its members and the biggest challenge to its legal order since Brexit, the FT said.

