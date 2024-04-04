Poland Keeps Rates on Hold on Risk of New Inflation Flare Up

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged for the sixth month running as most policymakers expect the sharp slowdown in inflation to prove temporary.

The Monetary Policy Council kept the benchmark rate on hold at 5.75% on Thursday, in line with the forecasts of all 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The latest drop in inflation rate to 1.9% — within the central bank’s target for the first time in three years — didn’t sway the MPC into easing.

Governor Adam Glapinski has signaled that interest rates will likely stay unchanged for the rest of the year, although some of his colleagues are open to resume discussions about cuts in the fourth quarter. The main concern is that inflation will flare up again as the government reinstates higher taxes on food and plans to lift some energy-price caps.

Poland’s inflation path is riddled with “substantial uncertainty” and price growth might “significantly” accelerate in the second half of the year if energy prices are raised, the MPC said in its post-meeting statement.

The zloty traded 0.1% stronger against the euro on Thursday. Investors will now tune into the governor’s news conference at 3 p.m. CET on Friday for more guidance about interest rates and the outlook for inflation following its surprisingly rapid slowdown.

“We consider the inflationary threat linked to energy price liberalization as exaggerated,” said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski. Risks flagged by the MPC “unnecessarily” pump up inflation expectations in the financial markets, he added.

The media briefing will be Glapinski’s first public appearance since ruling coalition lawmakers filed a motion to probe the governor over his alleged political interference and potential irregularities in the bank’s bond-buying program. The governor has denied any wrongdoing in the case that may ultimately lead to his ouster.

Glapinski, an ally of the previous administration, fueled controversy by slashing rates twice in the months leading up to last October’s general election. Since the ballot, the governor has become more hawkish in the face of increasingly soft price pressures.

--With assistance from Barbara Sladkowska and Piotr Bujnicki.

(Adds economist comment, details from MPC statement from third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.