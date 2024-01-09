(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady for a third consecutive month, saying that lingering questions over the new government’s spending plans overshadow a swift decline in inflation.

Policymakers in Warsaw kept the main rate at 5.75%, as expected by all 35 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Governor Adam Glapinski has signaled the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will hold its fire until at least until March, when new economic projections are published and more clarity over fiscal plans for 2024 is expected.

“In the coming months, annual CPI growth is likely to fall significantly, while the decline in core inflation will be slower,” the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday. “At the same time, inflation developments in subsequent quarters are associated with uncertainty, related in particular to the impact of fiscal and regulatory policies on price developments, as well as the pace of economic recovery in Poland.”

The new administration has widened this year’s budget deficit to pay for its pre-election commitments, though it’s unclear whether the government will extend measures including a 0% value-added tax rate on food as well as an electricity price cap later in the year.

“We’re likely to see a rate cut in March,” said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy.

Investors will next focus on Glapinski’s news conference on Wednesday and his outlook on inflation. Consumer prices rose 6.1% on an annual basis last month, compared with 6.6% in November, according to preliminary data published Friday. The reading — the lowest in more than two years — was below all 19 analyst estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

In December, Poland’s new government increased next year’s budget deficit plan to 5.1% of economic output from 4.5% in the previous administration’s proposal, saying it intended to honor its pre-election spending pledges. The wider deficit could make inflation more sticky and delay rate cuts, MPC member Henryk Wnorowski said last month.

Political Storm

Glapinski has been at the center of a political storm since a pro-European coalition under Prime Minister Donald Tusk secured a majority in the Oct. 15 election. Tusk’s government has accused the central bank chief — an ally of the ousted nationalist ruling party — of political partisanship, irregularities in the bank’s bond-buying program and failure to fight inflation.

Tusk’s administration is considering whether to put the governor in front of a special tribunal, though it has recently softened its position.

The governor, who rejects any wrongdoing, has sparked controversy in recent months. His panel unexpectedly cut rates by a total of 100 basis points in September and October, triggering accusations that he was abetting the then-ruling Law & Justice party ahead of the election.

Analysts expected no such surprise ahead of this month’s decision, “because after aggressively cutting rates in September and October last year, the Monetary Policy Council is clearly communicating a move into wait-and-see mode,” Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium SA, said in a note.

--With assistance from Barbara Sladkowska.

(Adds details from central bank statement from the first paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.