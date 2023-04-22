(Bloomberg) -- Eastern Europe countries are looking to widen recently-imposed bans on the domestic sale of Ukraine’s grains to other agricultural products from their war-torn neighbor, including sunflower oil, meat, eggs, milk, and soft fruits.

The agriculture ministers of Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria will meet on Monday to discuss further steps, Poland’s Robert Telus said in interview with radio RMF FM. They already sent letter to European Commission asking for more action to protect local markets, days after EU gave its initial nod for local bans for grain, he said.

Pressured by protests by its farmers, Poland unilaterally banned the import of grains from Ukraine this month. The move triggered discussions on how to maintain the transit of Ukrainian products without the risk of flooding Eastern Europe’s markets with those goods. Import of Ukrainian grains to Poland rose eight-fold to about 3 million tons last year, Eurostat data show.

“Our decisions started talks with the European Union, as before the problem was not recognized widely,” Telus said. “Together with coalition of countries, we are now seeking further mechanisms that would help us to better control transit corridors.”

Eastern EU members asked Brussels to consider a common purchase mechanism for grains, subsidies for local farmers in case imports from Ukraine exceeds certain levels, and incentives for the transit of agricultural goods, according to Polish ministry. Polish media has reported that in addition to grain, the market is being flooded by Ukrainian poultry.

Poland is now rushing to sell about 4 million tons of grain abroad before its harvest season, and its cabinet offered subsidies to make purchases from local farmers more appealing.

Telus said that apart from maritime transport he’s counting on counts on road and railway logistics. Poland’s government is also considering investment in a new grain terminal on the Baltic Sea.

