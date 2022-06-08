(Bloomberg) -- Poland raised interest rates for the ninth straight month to douse inflation that has soared to a 25-year high.

The central bank lifted the benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 6% on Wednesday, in line with economists’ expectations. The decision comes as concerns are rising about an economic slowdown and complaints mount from mortgage borrowers.

Governor Adam Glapinski, who last month won parliamentary approval to stay on for another six-year term, will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Warsaw on Thursday to explain the move.

Interest rates, which have risen continuously from near-zero in October, have not slowed inflation, driven by surging energy costs in part sparked by the war in neighboring Ukraine.

The zloty initially weakened after the rate decision, before stabilising and trading little changed on the day at 4.578 against the single currency at 3:36 p.m. Warsaw stocks remained lower, along with government bond prices.

The government has tried to protect consumers from rapidly rising prices by cutting taxes on everything from fuels to food. While this has boosted consumer spending, record-low unemployment puts pressure on companies to raise wages.

Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska said on Monday the economy will slow after expanding by 8.5% in the first quarter on year. Signs of that were already seen as manufacturing contracted in May and new mortgage applications dropped by more than a half.

Still, that’s unlikely to deter the central bank from raising rates further after inflation accelerated to 13.9% in May, the highest since October 1997. Glapinski has said monetary tightening will only stop after inflation slows for two or three months, which isn’t expected to happen until later this year.

