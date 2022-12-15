(Bloomberg) -- Poland and Lithuania are blocking the European Union’s ninth package of sanctions against Russia, a government minister said ahead of a meeting of the bloc’s leaders.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters in Vilnius on Thursday that a proposed weakening on food security potentially opens a loophole and the possibility for sanctioned Russian oligarchs to increase their wealth.

“We cannot accept the proposal to ease restrictive measures to those oligarchs, who support and benefit from Putin’s regime, by amending a regulation and unfreezing their personal economic and financial assets,” Landsbergis said.

Poland and Lithuania insist that the latest version of the sanctions package would contribute to the Russian war budget, Landsbergis said. He called on member states not to give into Russia’s narrative that sanctions are exacerbating the global food crisis and said the aim of the block should be “restricting aggressor’s actions but not easing it.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country favors “transparent and tight sanctions, sanctions that are effective and reduce Russia’s financial capabilities.” He added: “Russian lobbyists are frequently active in Brussels and their goal is clear — to find workarounds around the sanctions, make them less tight, easier.”

“Several countries have proposed to remove a few Russian oligarchs from the sanctions list” including Moshe Kantor “who as one of the closest Putin allies is responsible for Russia’s economic interests,” Morawiecki said. “We are definitely against that. Cheap and shoddy insinuations that Poland was in favor of easing sanctions have no leg to stand on. I want to be clear — Poland is in favor of strengthening sanctions.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said on his way into the summit that he did not expect an agreement between the bloc’s leaders on the package and the issue would go back to EU ambassadors for more talks.

