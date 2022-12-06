(Bloomberg) -- Poland is open to hosting German surface-to-air Patriot missiles on its territory, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

The comments mark a reversal in the Polish government’s stance after it tried to persuade Germany to locate the missiles in war-torn Ukraine instead. That request was dismissed by Berlin, which argued such a deployment would need to be agreed by the NATO military alliance.

“Following a conversation with the German Defence Ministry, I disappointingly accepted the decision to reject support for Ukraine,” Blaszczak said in a Twitter post. “We are beginning working arrangements on deploying the launchers in Poland and making them part of our command system.”

Germany offered to help defend the airspace of its NATO ally last month, following a rocket strike in eastern Poland, near the Ukraine border, which killed two people and raised fears of a significant escalation between NATO and Russia. Polish authorities have attributed the incident to an errand Ukrainian air-defense targeting a Russian projectile.

Poland’s ruling party has pilloried the government in Berlin for what it has called an inadequate response to Russia’s aggression and decades of engagement and close energy links with the Kremlin. The Patriots deal offered a chance to turn the page after Warsaw demanded Germany pay reparations for World War II, calculating $1.3 trillion in wartime losses.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.