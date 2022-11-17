(Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda sees “no obstacles” for Ukrainian observers to take part in an investigation into the causes of a missile blast that killed two people near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, the head of the National Security Office Jacek Siewiera said.

The decision will ultimately depend on the agreement with other members of the NATO alliance, he told RMF FM radio on Thursday. Poland’s prosecutors will conduct the investigation, according to Siewiera.

NATO and Poland’s leaders have said there is no indication that the strike was an intentional Russian attack and that the missile was most likely fired by Ukraine’s air defenses. Governments in the military alliance have moved to defuse tension over the incident, with US President President Joe Biden rejecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy‘s assertion that Russia fired the missile.

