(Bloomberg) -- Poland may work with more than one partner on its first nuclear power plant as it’s considering technology provided by companies from France, South Korea and the US.

The European Union’s largest eastern economy is the only country in the region without a nuclear plant as it has historically relied on coal for most of its electricity generation. As part of its plan to shed the dirty fuel, it plans to reach 6 gigawatts to 9 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by early 2040s.

Poland has already got offers for nuclear projects from Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. and Electricite de France SA. It’s waiting for one from US-based Westinghouse Electric Co., which is working on its proposal under an inter-government agreement that the country signed with Donald Trump’s administration in 2020.

The chances of other partners joining the $30 billion program have grown after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in July dismissed Piotr Naimski, the official in charge of energy security and a staunch supporter of cooperation with the US.

Last week, Morawiecki traveled to Paris to discuss nuclear energy with President Emmanuel Macron, and spoke with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol over the phone soon after. He also talked to US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday.

“The cooperation with the US on the nuclear project has been most advanced among other bidders and this is what I discussed with Kamala Harris in particular,” Morawiecki said at a press conference on Monday. “I spoke about it with President Macron in Paris, too, and I hope these cooperations will be compatible. It’s all a unified concept and negotiations aren’t contradictory.”

Shedding Coal

Poland is betting nuclear power and offshore wind will help cut its dependence on coal, which it now uses for 70% of power production. The plan is to almost completely stop using coal by 2050, with nuclear energy and gas-fired units providing most of the stable supplies by then.

However, the schedule to build the first reactor by 2033 is tight already and the new approach could delay it.

Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said Monday that the government may decide on the technology by early 2023, while Morawiecki also said that the government may want to build more than the 9 gigawatts it has originally planned.

“We’re are a big enough country so that we don’t need to pick one technology to be applied across the board,” Jablonski said in a Radio Zet interview. “We can’t rule out cooperating with more than one partner or all three at once.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.