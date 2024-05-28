(Bloomberg) -- A Polish parliamentary committee moved closer to potentially summoning the country’s central bank governor by officially notifying Adam Glapinski of its probe following a lengthy delay.

Glapinski has 30 days to respond to a letter detailing the allegations against him, which was sent on Tuesday, Zdzislaw Gawlik, the head of the committee that will carry out the investigation, told Bloomberg. The lawmaker declined to say when the panel plans to summon Glapinski.

The unprecedented probe comes after Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his allies lambasted Glapinski in last year’s election campaign, calling him a partisan of the then-ruling party who used his perch to engage in politics. In March, nearly 200 lawmakers submitted a motion to start the probe but lower house Speaker Szymon Holownia delayed the procedure for about two months with extensive legal checks.

Under Polish law, Glapinski can but doesn’t have to respond to the committee’s letter. The National Bank of Poland declined to comment on the issue when reached by phone on Tuesday.

Earlier in May, Tusk said he wanted lawmakers to accelerate the procedure. The full lower house will vote on whether to put the governor in front of the tribunal, which is likely to lead to his suspension from office, only after the committee finishes its investigation.

Glapinski is accused of misleading the administration over the central bank profit and its impact on the state budget, irregularities in the bank’s bond buying and engaging in politics, among other things. The governor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The probe will involve taking testimony from witnesses, most likely including the governor. The former ruling party is trying to bar the committee from summoning and suspending Glapinski.

