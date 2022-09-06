(Bloomberg) -- Poland may consider distributing anti-smog masks this winter as limited supplies and high prices of gas and coal make it more likely that people will resort to burning trash to heat their homes.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law & Justice party, said over the weekend that the country needs to stay warm and “one needs to burn almost everything, of course aside from tires and similarly harmful things.” His remarks further raised concern over air quality in Poland, already among the most polluted members of the European Union.

“We all have to realize that this winter is going to be difficult,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told radio RMF FM. “Of course the smog is a problem and we can’t play it down.” Asked whether his ministry will consider handing out anti-smog masks this winter, he said: “we will analyze this, but we should be calm for now.”

Despite years of efforts, many Polish households still use low-grade coal for heating and the continent’s unprecedented energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine has made their situation even more difficult. Some Poles have lined up for days in front of mines, seeking to buy coal after a ban on imports from Russia.

Ludomir Handzel, mayor of southern Polish city of Nowy Sacz, told news portal Wirtualna Polska on Tuesday that there’s a drastic drop in the amount of garbage being collected since March, promising stiff fines for those who burn trash.

The European Union’s 50 most polluted cities last year include more than 20 Polish municipalities, according to European Environment Agency data. The country of 38 million has also seen more than 40,000 premature deaths linked to air pollution annually.

