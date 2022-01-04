(Bloomberg) -- Poland staged the world’s first interest-rate hike this year, intensifying the battle against inflation that’s poised to hit its highest point this century.

The Monetary Policy Council lifted the benchmark 50 basis points to 2.25% after the central bank sharply raised its 2022 inflation forecast. Fifteen of 17 economists predicted the move in a Bloomberg survey, while the other two expected a 75 basis-point rise.

The decision was the fastest move in a new year by a central bank globally since 2009.

With the fourth hike straight hike since October, Poland continues its scramble to catch up with its regional peers Hungary and the Czech Republic, where policy makers have launched Europe’s most-aggressive campaigns to rein in spiraling price growth.

Polish Governor Adam Glapinski, who will comment on the decision at a news conference on Wednesday, said last week inflation would peak at above 8% in June and indicated more hikes were needed.

“The Council members, including Governor Glapinski, are determined to fight inflation,” economists from Bank Pekao said in a note before the decision. “And the peak of the consumer price index is only ahead of us.”

In November, consumer price growth surged to 7.8%, the highest since December 2000. Driving the spike are soaring energy prices, a factor expected to persist this year. That will continue to pose challenges to the MPC, which will undergo a major reshuffle as almost all of its members will be replaced by end-March.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the last for rate setters Jerzy Kropiwnicki and Eugeniusz Gatnar before they are replaced by the Senate. The chamber is poised to vote former deputy finance minister Ludwik Kotecki and economy professors Przemyslaw Litwiniuk and Joanna Tyrowicz to the 10-person panel this month.

Kotecki told the Senate on Tuesday that the current MPC had “slept” through right moment to start tightening monetary policy and that he wouldn’t be surprised by a hike larger than half-a-percentage point. Litwiniuk said he would generally favor raising interest rates, as well as for discussions over using “other instruments at the MPC’s disposal”.

Another concern is the persistent pandemic and its potential to undercut economic growth, a main factor in the central bank’s previous reluctance to tighten policy this year. The government has re-imposed some social-distancing restrictions but forgone full lockdown protocols.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.