(Bloomberg) -- Poland picked Anna Moskwa, an executive in charge of offshore wind farm projects at state refiner PKN Orlen SA, to become climate minister in a long-expected cabinet reshuffle following changes in the ruling coalition.

Henryk Kowalczyk will become deputy premier and agriculture minister while Piotr Nowak, a former bond trader and deputy finance minister in charge of debt management, will take over as minister of development, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Tuesday. President Andrzej Duda will officially appoint the new ministers later in the day.

The changes seek to give Morawiecki’s cabinet new impetus after a junior coalition partner left the government in August, endangering its majority in parliament. The moves come at a time of heightened tensions with the European Union over issues ranging from judicial independence to climate policy.

Moskwa will replace Michal Kurtyka, who left for personal reasons, according to Morawiecki. Kurtyka was also in charge of failed talks with the Czech government over a lignite mine in Turow that left the government with 18 million euros ($21 million) -- and growing -- bill for failing to shut the pit.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.