Poland Pleads for Help on Flood of Cash From Ukrainian Refugees

(Bloomberg) -- Aleksander Pawlak, a money changer in central Warsaw, is struggling with the most basic problem of economics: supply and demand.

In the 50-meter long line of people outside his storefront, nearly everyone wants to sell him their hryvnia, and there aren’t enough buyers for the Ukrainian currency to make a market.

Pawlak is not alone. Poland has taken in 1.5 million people fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland and flooded the nation’s financial plumbing with so much useless Ukrainian money that commercial lenders in the resolutely anti-euro country have asked the European Central Bank for help.

“Banks aren’t interested in buying hryvnia from us and it’s not possible to send the currency back to Ukraine safely,” Pawlak, manager of Tavex in Poland, said by phone. “Our reserves are quickly becoming depleted.”

Tavex’s five foreign-exchange kiosks across Poland bought an unprecedented 100 million hryvnia over two weeks, with an average transaction size of roughly 1,000 zloty ($230), according to Pawlak.

Ukraine shut its foreign-exchange market when the war erupted and banned domestic purchases of foreign currency, making any transactions beyond its borders even more risky.

No Spread

To entice clients to buy hryvnia, Tavex decided to forgo the spread exchange bureaus charge between the rate for purchases and sales of the currency. It’s offering both transactions at 11.11 hryvnia per zloty, or some 48 against the dollar. The Ukrainian central bank last fixed the hryvnia at 29.25 to the dollar on Feb. 24.

The tactic, along with the steep depreciation of the hryvnia, has helped to a degree, Pawlak said. Tavex sold about 70% of the Ukrainian currency it had bought.

National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday that he’s consulting with Ukraine’s central bank, commercial lender PKO Bank Polski SA and its smaller peers to alleviate the problem, calling on the industry to do more.

A day later, the country’s banking lobby said support from the ECB was needed and proposed the creation of a special fund to help lenders in affected countries, including non-euro member Poland, safely sell their hryvnia holdings.

Asked about potential ECB support for the war-torn country, President Christine Lagarde told reporters on Thursday that she was working with other European institutions to help the Ukrainian authorities and people, including refugees who “need to access alternative currencies to theirs.”

Pawlak said it’s not clear how long he and the handful of other currency kiosks that still trade hryvnia will continue do so. Meanwhile, more than a hundred Ukrainians wait in line to enter his bureau, including Marina Mostova who traveled 240 kilometers (150 miles) from the northern Polish city of Torun.

“I have a bank card and a bit of cash, but I can’t deposit my hryvnia to boost my balance,” said Mostova, who came to Poland with her children a week ago, after two days of travel from her home in central Ukraine. “It’s really hard for Ukrainians, our money isn’t wanted anywhere.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.