(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s central bank will use everything at its disposal to stem surging inflation and boost the zloty, central bank chief Adam Glapinski said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The governor spoke a day after Poland’s interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Council lifted the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 2.75%. Glapinski said policy makers’ path to a key rate of 4% was “wide open” -- and a hike to that level would not harm Poland’s economy.

“We’ll do everything to stem inflation, we’ll do everything to strengthen the zloty,” Glapinski said. “Almost all of us on the MPC are hawks.”

Poland increased borrowing costs for a fifth consecutive month to an almost nine-year high on Tuesday. Inflation pressure in the European Union’s largest eastern economy has only mounted after reaching a 21-year record of 8.6% in December.

Prices are on the rise as Poland’s economy continues to do well, blunting concerns about its recovery from the pandemic-induced recession. Growth in the fourth quarter reached around 7% on a year-on-year basis, Glapinski said.

The zloty jumped as the governor spoke, breaking past 4.50 per euro for the first time since July. It strengthened 0.8% at 4:34 p.m. in Warsaw, extending its gain this month to 2%, the best run among 24 emerging market peers tracked by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.