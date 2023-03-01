(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s top cybersecurity official blamed Russia for an attack that disrupted the work of a government tax website.

A temporary distributed-denial-of-service attack, or DDoS, knocked offline the podatki.gov.pl portal early on Tuesday, according to Janusz Cieszynski, a government official in charge of cybersecurity.

“The Russians are responsible for yesterday’s attack, it must be made clear,“ Cieszynski told broadcaster Polsat News in an interview on Wednesday. “We have information that makes it very likely that this is the adversary.”

No data was leaked as a result, he said. The portal is now working. The incident follows US President Joe Biden’s visit to Warsaw and Kyiv last week.

