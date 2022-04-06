(Bloomberg) -- Poland raised interest rates by more than expected, lifting borrowing costs for a seventh-straight meeting after inflation jumped to its highest level in more than two decades.

The Monetary Policy Council increased the reference rate by 100 basis points to 4.5% on Wednesday, beating all expectations in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which predicted an increase of 50 basis points or 75 basis points. A statement will be released at 3 p.m. in Warsaw, and Governor Adam Glapinski will comment on the decision at a press conference on Thursday.

The council -- which is missing two of its 10 members -- has repeatedly stressed the need to combat surging consumer prices driven by spikes in the costs of energy, food and other goods. Glapinski has so far dismissed concerns the war will drive the European Union’s biggest eastern economy into recession.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.