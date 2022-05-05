(Bloomberg) -- Poland raised interest rates less than expected despite inflation accelerating to its highest level in a quarter century, a sign that policy makers may be approaching the end of their aggressive tightening campaign. The zloty fell against the euro.

The central bank in Warsaw lifted the reference rate by 75 basis points to 5.25%, the highest level since November 2008. The decision matched forecast of six out of 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Most expected a full percentage-point increase after Russia halted gas deliveries to Poland, a move that could stoke a further rise in energy prices.

An aggressive campaign of rate increases has so far failed to slow accelerating inflation, but is beginning to put a strain on some consumers. The government last month rolled out an aid plan for mortgage borrowers. Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski will explain the decision at a news conference on Friday.

In neighboring Czech Republic, the central bank earlier on Thursday raised the benchmark by 75 basis points to 5.75%, more than expected. While the key manufacturing industry is grappling with input shortages and the economy may stall this year as a result, central bankers have been concerned about signs that high consumer prices are becoming entrenched.

