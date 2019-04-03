(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Sign up here.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Poland’s central bank will most likely hold fire this week as policy makers try to iron out differences over whether an $11 billion government fiscal stimulus plan may stoke inflation

New focus. It took an upheaval in the currency to shift the Turkish central bank’s focus away from inflation

Hello there! Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell received a call from President Donald Trump on March 8 as concerns that day about the U.S. job market helped send stocks to their biggest weekly drop of the year

Trade talks. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will resume negotiations with his U.S. counterparts in Washington on Wednesday as both governments push for an agreement to end their protracted trade dispute

Delicately poised. The global economy is at a “delicate moment” after losing momentum since the start of the year, though a recession isn’t likely in the near term, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said

Downtime. The Asian Development Bank downgraded economic growth forecasts for India and Southeast Asia for 2019 as global risks from trade tensions to Brexit mount

Be advised. Investors shouldn’t be overly optimistic on signs of economic stabilization in China, as about a third of reported industrial profits is likely overstated, according to an analyst from Citic Securities Co.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anirban Nag in Mumbai at anag8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Devidutta Tripathy

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.