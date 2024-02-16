(Bloomberg) -- Poland wants to present the European Union with a detailed plan to restore the rule of law in an effort to secure almost €60 billion ($65 billion) in post-pandemic aid held by the bloc.

The government will outline how it intends to reverse a contested judicial overhaul of the previous nationalist administration at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as talks on the document are private.

The presentation will come days ahead of a deadline for the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, to decide on Poland’s request for the first tranche of funds from the EU recovery program.

Since it won a majority in an election last October, ousting the nationalist Law & Justice party from power, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s coalition has vowed to mend ties with Brussels and gain access to suspended funds by restoring the independence of the court system. The judicial reforms are at the heart of the conflict between Brussels and Warsaw that dominated eight years of nationalist rule.

The new plan lays out a tight work schedule on several draft bills, including changes within Poland’s key judicial bodies, to convince the EU to end an unprecedented disciplinary process over the breach of democratic standards. Some changes to the judiciary system are also a pre-requisite for the commission to release the recovery funds.

Implementing the reforms is set to be an arduous task. Some of changes will require the backing of President Andrzej Duda, a staunch ally of the previous government who wields a veto power over legislation.

Duda, who approved the vast majority of the contested changes in the courts, has already called several of the government’s moves illegal and pledged to block them.

Deepening conflict with the president has raised political tensions since Tusk took office on Dec. 13. Fitch Ratings warned last week that “the level and frequency of confrontation” has exceeded expectations and could complicate the government’s agenda, which includes freeing up billions of euros in blocked EU aid.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.