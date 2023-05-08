You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Poland Ruling Party Sees Support Slip Before Vote, Poll Shows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling party saw a slide in support and may struggle to hold on to power after an election expected in October, a poll showed.
Law & Justice’s backing dropped just over a percentage point to 32%, according to an April 27-30 poll conducted by United Surveys for Wirtualna Polska website. That result would give the nationalist ruling party an estimated 179 lawmakers in the 460-seat lower house, well short of a majority.
The ruling party aims to hold its grip on power for a third term, but has come under pressure as Poles grapple with the highest inflation in a quarter century. The government in Warsaw last month imposed an unexpected ban on food imports from Ukraine in a bid to placate a restive base protesting lower prices because of a grain glut.
Read More: Poland Voting Intention: Summary of Recent Polls (Table)
A path to power for Law & Justice involving votes from the right-wing, anti-European Union alliance known as Confederation also looked slim. Confederation would gain 49 seats in the contest, still short of a majority.
The main opposition Civic Platform slipped 1.3 percentage points to stand at 23.8%. A potential left-leaning coalition with three other parties — Poland 2050, the Polish Peasants Party and the Left — would secure a slim majority with 231 seats, the poll showed. United Surveys surveyed 1,000 adults.
