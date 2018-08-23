(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Judicial Council nominated a dozen candidates to the Supreme Court on Thursday, defying challenges from the European Union over changes in the judiciary and intensifying a dispute that may bring penalties against the bloc’s biggest eastern member.

The council is racing to fill vacancies at the top court and replace its president, Malgorzata Gersdorf, after the ruling Law & Justice party passed a bill to force her and almost 30 other judges out by lowering the retirement age. The Supreme Court itself has denounced the legislation and called on the government to halt the process pending a ruling by the EU’s highest court as to whether it is lawful. The EU says it breaches the bloc’s norms.

Poland’s Association of Judges and Prosecutors, joined by lawyers and civil society activists, wrote an open letter to President Andrzej Duda, who has the sole right of appointing judges from the council’s nominations. They criticized the politicization of the Judicial Council, which is stacked with ruling party loyalists, and a slapdash vetting of potential justices.

“It would be appropriate to wait for the judgment of the EU Court of Justice out of respect for the importance of the resolution of this matter,” they said. “Participation in these nominations will mark the start of Poland’s actual exit from the European Union.”

The confrontation epitomizes the struggle between populists across the EU who are challenging the bloc’s standards and raising alarm over the erosion of the rule of law. While the ruling party argues that courts need to be overhauled to give regular Poles a sense of justice, the European Commission sees the measures as undermining judicial independence and eliminating the checks and balances necessary for a properly functioning democracy.

Outracing the EU

In a meeting that was initially set to be held next month, the council picked 12 nominees for the disciplinary chamber in the Supreme Court, whose candidacies will be now presented to Duda, the panel’s head, Leszek Mazur, told reporters. The council will continue selecting other appointees on Friday.

With the nominations, Poland is ramping up a go-it-alone strategy under which it has repeatedly outmaneuvered the EU by solidifying changes before the bloc’s bureaucratic machinery can react. Members of the council will name more appointments this and next week, quickening the process initially set for next month.

Brussels has declared the legislation incompatible with the EU law and is threatening to sue the country of 38 million at the bloc’s highest court. It has given Poland, the biggest net beneficiary of the bloc’s budget, a September deadline to explain its actions, threatening unprecedented sanctions including possible cuts to development aid.

“It appears the goal is to complete all the procedures before potential moves of the European Court of Justice or the European Union,” the Supreme Court’s spokesman, Judge Michal Laskowski, told Radio RMF Thursday. “The coincidence of the rush with the EU procedures or potential moves of the EU court is very clear.”

