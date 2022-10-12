Poland's Consumer Might Not Be as Crisis-Immune as People Think

(Bloomberg) -- Upbeat sales growth at discount retailers may disguise the true strength of the Polish consumer grappling with spiraling inflation.

A 5.2% increase in Pepco Group NV’s like-for-like sales in the quarter ended in September shows that local consumers are switching to lower-cost outlets during a cost-of-living crisis, according to Grzegorz Kujawski, an analyst at broker Trigon Dom Maklerski SA.

Pepco’s results come on the heels of strong sales by LPP SA, whose fashion shops sell at discounts compared with peers such as Hennes & Mauritz AB.

“It’s too early to say that the consumer is strong,” Kujawski said. “Pepco and LPP represent the value-for-money segment, which is gaining market share in the current environment, but drawing broader conclusions based on their results may still be risky.”

Polish stocks are the world’s worst performers this year as economic prospects for the country -- along with its years-long consumer spending boom -- deteriorate due to surging prices and the war in neighboring Ukraine.

While Pepco guided for positive sales dynamics in the upcoming Christmas season, investors remain worried that accelerating inflation and slowing wage growth will erode sales.

