(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, stepped down from his position in the government to focus on preparing his ruling party for general elections, which are currently scheduled for late next year.

The leader of the Law & Justice party previously intended to leave the cabinet at the beginning of this year, but his decision was delayed by tension within the ruling coalition and the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. He served in the government for 20 months as a deputy to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“The party must regain its verve, because the time is coming that is always the most crucial for every political party,” Kaczynski, 73, told state newswire PAP on Tuesday. “The purpose of the elections is to obtain a good result.”

Speculation that Kaczynski may call early parliamentary elections has repeatedly surfaced over the last year as the ruling alliance spars over Poland’s relations with the European Union. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who leads a junior coalition party, has sought a more confrontational stance toward Brussels, complicating ties with Law & Justice.

Kaczynski, who calls the shots in his party and directs government policy, said Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak will succeed him as deputy prime minister.

