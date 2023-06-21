(Bloomberg) -- Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful leader of Poland’s ruling party, will return to an active role in government as he tightens his grip over a campaign struggling to gain traction four months before a tightly contested election.

Kaczynski, 74, was appointed as sole deputy to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the presidential palace in Warsaw on Wednesday. The Law & Justice chairman left the government a year ago to focus on campaigning. He was forced to abandon the campaign trail for several months following a surgery.

Law & Justice this week shook up its campaign team as the party struggles to build a decisive lead over the opposition to stay in power for a third term after the vote expected in October. Its promise to increase flagship family benefits failed to resonate with the public. A plan to target the main opposition leader Donald Tusk over alleged ties to Russia backfired and threw the party on the defensive.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Andrzej Duda lauded Kaczynski for his role in drawing up Poland’s national defense strategy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also said four ministers who were demoted from their previous roles as deputy premiers will now be able to focus more on the election campaign.

Duda said Kaczynski’s return is “absolutely accurate and necessary from the point of view of the security of the Polish state.”

Kaczynski has long directed policy from behind the scenes. Last week he announced that the ruling party plans to hold a referendum on a developing European Union migrant-relocation plan. The announcement was a sign that Law & Justice is shifting to the issue of migration, which was a focus of the 2015 campaign that helped propel the party to power.

