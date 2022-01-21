Jan 21, 2022
Poland’s Democracy Icon Walesa Falls Ill With Coronavirus
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s former president and anti-communist dissident Lech Walesa has contracted Covid-19 and is feeling ill.
“I can’t feel my own body,” Walesa, 78, said on his Facebook account on Friday. “It feels like my flesh is being torn away from the bone.”
Walesa, 78, said he was triple vaccinated. The former leader of the Solidarity trade union, who won a Nobel Peace Prize, has had a string of health problems in past years and underwent heart surgery in 2021.
Poland is experiencing an “explosion” in its coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said just hours earlier, predicting that daily infections could spike to 140,000 in February. Poles are less likely to have been vaccinated than their European Union peers, contributing to a sharp rise in infections.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:25
Grantham doubles down on crash call, says selloff has started
-
6:53
More than half of Canadians are using RRSPs: Poll
-
7:22
Biggest threat to global economy in 2022? Inflation, not Omicron
-
11:40
Netflix, Peloton bring the pandemic-stock era to shuddering halt
-
'SNL' comics Colin Jost, Pete Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat
-
6:20
KKR SPAC said to mull deal for PetSmart at US$14B value