(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s former president and anti-communist dissident Lech Walesa has contracted Covid-19 and is feeling ill.

“I can’t feel my own body,” Walesa, 78, said on his Facebook account on Friday. “It feels like my flesh is being torn away from the bone.”

Walesa, 78, said he was triple vaccinated. The former leader of the Solidarity trade union, who won a Nobel Peace Prize, has had a string of health problems in past years and underwent heart surgery in 2021.

Poland is experiencing an “explosion” in its coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said just hours earlier, predicting that daily infections could spike to 140,000 in February. Poles are less likely to have been vaccinated than their European Union peers, contributing to a sharp rise in infections.

