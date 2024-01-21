(Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda accused the European Union of playing politics when it blocked billions of euros in post-pandemic funds for the previous government.

His remarks follow signs the EU is nearing an agreement to release financing after the new cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk promised to reverse changes in the judiciary introduced by the former Law & Justice administration, which was defeated in October’s elections.

“I have no doubts what the blocking of funds from the resilience and recovery plan was about,” Duda said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Sunday.

“This was a purely political action against the previous Polish authorities, an attempt to force a change of government,” he said. “That’s how I perceived it, that’s how I perceive it, and the current events are only confirming it.”

A European Commission spokesperson said in an emailed response that work still needs to be done with Poland so that all milestones under the recovery plan are satisfied, including on judicial independence. The Polish government has expressed its readiness to work with the Commission, the spokesperson added.

“As for all member states, we will come forward with our assessment of the first payment request once this has been finalized,” the spokesperson said.

Didier Reynders, the European Commission’s justice commissioner, said during a visit to Warsaw on Friday that the EU will support the current government in its bid to restore judicial independence and thus unblock access to almost €60 billion ($65 billion) suspended by what the EU called an erosion of the rule of law.

“I am hoping that we will have the support of all the authorities, also from the president, to restore the rule of law in Poland,” Reynders said. “If it’s not the case, then we will see.”

The Polish currency surged on Reynders’ comments, climbing as much as 0.7% against the euro and ranking the zloty as the best-performing currency in central Europe on Friday.

Since securing a majority in October’s election and ousting the nationalist Law & Justice party from power, Tusk has vowed unblock the post-pandemic EU funds by dismantling the remnants of eight years of nationalist rule.

But Duda, who wields a veto, has emerged as the biggest roadblock to the overhaul. That forces Tusk to negotiate with Duda, a Law & Justice ally, who signed the contested reforms into law. Duda has called several of the government’s moves illegal and sworn to protect his presidential prerogative.

Tusk, a former European Council president, has clashed with Duda over attempts to reshuffle public media management, pass a budget and dismiss a top prosecutor, as well as the dramatic arrest of two fugitive lawmakers who sought shelter at the presidential palace.

Attending the World Economic Forum last week in Davos, Switzerland, the Polish head of state said he’s prepared to negotiate judicial reforms with Tusk, but defined his red line: exempting presidentially appointed judges from an EU-demanded verification process.

“This is an untouchable point,” Duda told Bloomberg in an interview. Tusk’s government introduced legislation to extract the selection of judges from political influence, but left open the verification mechanism.

The commission will spend two months assessing a request from Tusk to tap the funds. In the meantime, the government is moving forward with reforms. It published a draft plan Friday separating the role of justice minister and prosecutor general, re-establishing a division lifted by Law & Justice, and giving the prosecutor greater independence. That legislation will need to be approved by Duda.

