Poland’s Election Will Shape War-Torn Europe: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

Bloomberg’s Piotr Skolimowski and Andrea Dudik join this episode to discuss why Poland’s parliamentary elections will determine the nation’s social and political standing in Western Europe.

Read more: Europe at War Can’t Ignore Poland’s Bitter Election

Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK

Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.

This episode was produced by: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producer: Federica Romaniello, Associate Producer: Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineer: Raphael Amsili.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.