(Bloomberg) -- Poland should avoid fiscal spending though state funds that are outside of parliamentary control, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The country used out-of-budget funds to quickly raise and deploy funds to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s now applying a similar model to raise funding for major military purchases in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While Poland’s debt sustainability isn’t the IMF’s primary concern as in its view the government responded to the recent shocks without creating acute fiscal problems, the fund advises more debate over future spending.

“There should be proper parliamentary discussion about the level and composition of spending before it is committed,” Geoff Gottlieb, the IMF’s senior resident representative for central, eastern, and southeastern Europe, said in an interview in Vienna. “The recent move of substantial spending outside the budget process raises real red flags.”

The total indebtedness of state development fund Polski Fundusz Rozwoju SA and a fund administered by state lender Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, two institutions at the heart of Poland’s response to the outbreak of the pandemic, reached 214 billion zloty ($49 billion) at the end of June last year, according to Finance Ministry data.

Military Outlays

On top of that, the country also expects a newly set-up fund for army purchases to have debt amounting to 194 billion zloty by 2026. Coupled with other out-of-budget units, like a road fund operating since 2004, Poland’s total non-budget debt is expected to reach 638 billion zloty in 2026.

That compares with central budget deficits seen at 29.9 billion zloty last year and 68 billion zloty this year.

Poland expects its general government debt, which covers all budgetary and non-budgetary indebtedness, to increase to 55.7% of gross domestic product in 2026 from 51.7% seen in 2022.

“In general, we feel that Poland’s fiscal sustainability still looks relatively good,” Gottlieb said. Poland should “avoid extra-budgetary funds, particularly for major expenditure priorities.”

