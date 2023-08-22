You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Poland’s Far-Right Confederation Party Slides in Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The support for Poland’s far-right party slumped in the latest opinion poll with the ruling Law & Justice party short of the majority to stay in power less than two months before a parliamentary election.
Seen until recently as a potential kingmaker after Oct. 15 vote, the Confederation lost 5.3 percentage points to 7.8%, falling to the fourth place, in Aug. 18-20 poll by United Surveys for wp.pl website. Law & Justice advanced 1.6 percentage points to 34.5% while the main opposition Civic Platform gained 3.1 percentage points to 31.2%.
If confirmed by other polls, the survey suggests the ruling party will struggle to form a majority government to rule for the third consecutive term. Based on the current support it could count on 196 lawmakers in 460-seat lower chamber of parliament.
Politics
