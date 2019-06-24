(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s sweeping judicial overhaul, which includes lowering the retirement age of Supreme Court judges, violates European Union rules, the bloc’s top court said.

The Polish reform “is not justified by a legitimate objective” and “undermines the principle of the irremovability of judges, which is essential to their independence,” the EU Court of Justice said in a binding ruling on Monday.

The European Commission challenged a controversial Polish law that lowers the retirement age for justices, which could force out nearly two-fifths of the top court in what critics have called a political “purge.” Poland has already been forced to suspend the measures following an order from the EU court in December.

The case is part of a string of cases that have reached the EU’s top courts since Poland started a sweeping judicial overhaul. An EU court adviser said last week that Poland’s decision to lower the retirement age of ordinary judges and also distinguish between the retirement ages for men and women violated the law.

